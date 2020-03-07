Read APC’s Message To Osinbajo At 63

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on the occasion of his 63rd birthday today, March 8, 2020.

The ruling party made this known in a goodwill message signed by the party national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Saturday.

Issa-Onilu described Osinbajo as a patriotic and dogged partner in ensuring the development of project Nigeria.

Felicitating with the Vice President, the ruling party said, “On this auspicious day, we salute the patriotism, doggedness and untiring efforts of the Vice President in partnering and assisting President Muhammadu Buhari, in tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and resetting the nation’s economy on the path of growth and development.

“We particularly note the Vice President’s massive contributions in the success of the APC-led administration’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), which is reputed to be Africa’s biggest and most ambitious social welfare policy for the most vulnerable in our society.

“Our great party also applauds the Vice President’s headship of the National Economic Council (NEC), a development, which has ensured a more beneficial synergy between the Federal and State governments in quickly and frontally addressing issues that are pertinent to the welfare of Nigerians.

“Our party is not in any doubt that the commendable partnership of the President and the Vice President would take Nigeria to the Next Level of peace, progress and prosperity”.