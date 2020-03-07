Pastor Adeboye Predicted My Victory – Bayelsa Governor, Duoye Diri

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State has said that his victory at the Supreme Court that saw him emerge governor was predicted by Pastor Adeboye.

Duoye Diri stated this when he paid a visit to the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Speaking before the congregation, Duoye Diri revealed how he was assured of recovering his mandate by Pastor Adeboye

“I visited this church on the 11th of December during the programme of the Great Turn Around.

“After the service, I went to see Daddy G.O. He prayed for me and thereafter, he said, ‘It is well. Go and when you receive it, come back to the church’.

“The judicial processes continued until the 14th of February about 24 hours to the swearing-in ceremony of the alleged winner. Brethren, a miracle was accomplished. The Supreme Court declared me the winner of that election.

“I have come to give Him (God) the glory and to return the glory to Him and to Him alone,” Diri told the congregation.