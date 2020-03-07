Obesere Speaks On Relationship With Cossy Ojiakor

Cossy Orjiakor, Source: Instagram.ObesereNigerian fuji star Abass Akande Obesere aka Omo Rapala has debunked claims that he was in a romantic relationship with Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor.

Concise News reports that Obsere debunked the claims in an interview with Boombuzz.

Fans of the singer who watch his music videos will be very much familiar with Cossy who was a video vixen known for flaunting her boobs.

According to the music act, he hardly contacts the actress and only does through the CEO Bayowa films international, Gbenga Adewusi who promoted his videos.

He maintained that he only got to know the actress when she approached Adewusi that she wanted to become a star.

Adewusi was said to have told her that being a video vixen in one of Obesere’s videos would make her come into limelight, which actually did.

Obesere also described the video vixen as a gentle person that only speaks during her roles on screen.

Meanwhile, the fuji icon who some Twitter users claimed to be Naira Marley of older generation has been treding on the platforms for the past two days.