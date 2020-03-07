The Bauchi State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that it will be embarking on a 21 days strike if the state fails to implement the new minimum wage.

This was disclosed by the NLC chairman in the state, Danjuma Kirfi, while speaking on Friday at a press conference.

According to him, the conclusion of the State Executive Council meeting is to embark on the strike to force the hand of the state government.

Kirfi said: “The union resolved that if nothing is done after the ultimatum, members would embark on industrial action.

“That government is hereby given 21-day ultimatum within which to conclude negotiations and begin implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state.

“The organized labour is now calling on the government to restore negotiations without further delay.”

He also lamented the lack of commitment of the state to implement the new minimum wage.

He, however, pointed out that the new minimum wage has been implemented in Grade Levels 01 to 06.

“The main issue, however, is consequential adjustment, that is the increment of officers from GLs 07 to 14,” he said.