Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, March 7th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, March 7th, 2020.

The government of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria, has said the Italian being treated for coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba, has suffered depression. Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known during a press briefing on Friday. Abayomi said the Italian, who had been at the centre for one week, was responding to treatment, but would only be released when he would no longer be a threat to the other members of society.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says the three suspected cases of coronavirus reported in the state have tested negative. Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known on Friday, hours after Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had confirmed that two out of the three suspected cases had turned out negative.

Nearly 300 million students worldwide have been forced to stay at home due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Concise News understands that 13 countries have shut schools nationwide.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senators for approving President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a fresh $22.7 billion loan. Concise News understands that the application of the loan, which was approved on Thursday, had been condemned by many Nigerians.

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday has restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating Emir Muhammad Sanusi II over alleged land deals. The presiding Judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, who granted an interim injunction order directed parties to maintain status-quo pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit brought before him by the Plaintiff, Emir Sanusi.

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has asked the federal government to reverse the suspension of its 51st convocation which was slated for March 9 till March 12. In a memo issued after its emergency meeting on March 4, the management highlighted the disadvantages of not going ahead with the convocation as planned.

42 persons have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud. The suspects were arrested in Ilaro area of Ogun State by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency. According to the commission, the suspects whose ages range between 18 and 33 years, were apprehended at different locations of the state.

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has shared a screenshot of the message he received from legendary singer 2face, who admitted not to have rendered him any help while signed under his label Hypertek. According to the message 2face sent to Krane, the legal issue he faced during the period was the major barrier.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been rewarded for his fine run of form after signing a new five-year contract on Friday until June 2025. Calvert-Lewin has scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season. The 22-year-old has been in an especially rich vein of form since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager in December.