Man United Vs Man City: Solskjaer Speaks On How Players Will In Derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how his players will approach the derby between Manchester United and Manchester City on Sunday.

United head into the game after defeating Derby County 3-0 in the FA Cup.

“When you are at home, you have to open up against a team like Man City, and they will exploit that if you are not 100 percent,” Solskjaer told a pre-match conference.

“When playing at home at times, you want to show your fans that you can beat your opponent.

“Then you open up too many spaces, and that is what we did for 10, 15 or 20 minutes, whatever we did after they scored a goal through Bernardo Silva.

“Before then, it was not a problem before Bernardo scored in the top corner. So that was not an issue until our heads went for a little while, so we have to control our emotions more.

“And we have learned, so that’s an experience that we will bring into this game,