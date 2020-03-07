Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Saturday, March 7th, 2020, on Concise News.

Health Minister Gives Update On Abuja Isolation Centre

The Federal Government, in its update on coronavirus, on Friday, said the Isolation Centre in Abuja will be ready in April, Concise News reports.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this while responding to the remarks of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the poor state of the facility.

The Isolation Centre is located in Gwagwalada, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lawan, during his visit to the site on Wednesday, condemned what he saw and lamented that not a kobo of the N620 million earmarked to fight coronavirus had been released.

All Three Suspected Cases In Lagos Test Negative

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says the three suspected cases of coronavirus reported in the state have tested negative.

Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known on Friday, hours after Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had confirmed that two out of the three suspected cases had turned out negative.

“All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged,” Abayomi said in a tweet Friday evening.

Coronavirus Chases 300 Million Children Out Of School

Nearly 300 million students worldwide have been forced to stay at home due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Concise News understands that 13 countries have shut schools nationwide.

This, according to UNESCO, has impacted almost 300 million children and youth who would normally attend pre-primary to upper-secondary classes.

It was also learned that nine other countries have implemented localised school closures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

Health Minister Provides Fresh Update On Three Suspected Cases

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Friday confirmed that two out of the three recent suspected cases of coronavirus in Lagos are negative.

Concise News reports that the remaining result, according to the minister, was still being awaited.

Commissioner for health in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, Professor Akin Abayomi, had, on Thursday, disclosed that three cases were being tested in the Lagos isolation centre.

First Lagos Coronavirus Patient Suffers Depression

The government of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria, has said the Italian being treated for coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba, has suffered depression.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known during a press briefing on Friday.

Abayomi said the Italian, who had been at the centre for one week, was responding to treatment, but would only be released when he would no longer be a threat to the other members of society.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.