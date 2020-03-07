Imo: Mbaka Makes Confession About Prophecy On Ihedioha, Uzodinma

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Fr Ejike Mbaka, Friday confessed that his prophecy that Emeka Ihedioha would be sacked as the Imo State governor and Hope Uzodinma pronounced winner was a “risky” one.

Concise News reports that the Supreme Court in January declared Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election.

The court ruling came a few weeks after Mbaka had predicted that Ihedioha would be removed as the leader of the southeast state.

The controversial prophecy generated outrage as well as criticisms from various political and religious circles, including that of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Reverend Callistus Onaga.

Mbaka, while reacting to the criticisms had said he forgave those who berated his prophecy.

In a statement released on Friday, Mbaka alleged that some people were trying to put words in his mouth based on the “risky” prophecy he gave.

“Thanks to God for fulfilling that risky prophecy. Some people are maliciously and wickedly putting words in my mouth in an attempt to sell their newspapers . Let them fear God and beware of the wrath of God,” he stated while protesting media reports on the relationship between him and the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese.

“Help me to correct the mendacious, heinous and horrendous impression given by the press over my relationship with my Bishop. I have no problem with my Bishop. Am I forgiving him for what? I didn’t say that I have forgiven my bishop as they reported. I rather opined that I have forgiven all those who maligned me when I prophesied, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, that Hope Uzodimma is going to be the governor of Imo state.

“All these came to pass, why is this one so catastrophic? Those who attacked me, who is now a loser, is it you or me? Holy Spirit told me that Hope Uzodinma was going to become the governor of Imo state and I should obey God rather.

“My joy is that Ihedioha and co who wanted to act as Queen of Persia, to swallow the God’s gift given to Imolites were put to shame yesterday (Tuesday) by the apex court of the nation. It is now the end of the road for Ihedioha. Uzodinma can now relax and carry out his outstanding job in Imo.

Speaking further, the reverend father alleged that the prophecy would have been truncated if not for God’s intervention.

“If not because of God, the message of January 31st would have been truncated. When the judgment saga was going on, I was in my chapel praying, at the time they went for brake, I left the chapel and wanted to go and see people, on my way, a message came to me that I should return to chapel to avoid being put to shame. It is not over! I went back to chapel, continued my intercession till 3 pm they finished the case. So, I heard from above. I have forgiven you, people. It is a lack of foresight to understand the things of the spirit. Anyway, the attack also popularises me, thanks for that,” he said.

“When I was in Primary and secondary school I had started seeing the vision and doing mysterious things about God. Attacking me is a waste of time, that will not stop God in sending messages to me. So you attackers, use your time and do meaningful something for yourself.”