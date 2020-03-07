I’m Here To Outlive My Late Father, Says Pete Edochie As He Turns 73

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie clocked 73 on Saturday and hopes to live longer than his father who died at the age of 96.

Edochie said this in an Instagram post noted that longevity runs in his family.

He wrote: ” Pete Edochie, That birthday face. 73 today. God is great. Here to outlive my late father’s age of 96. longevity runs in our gene. Happy birthday to me.”

Three years ago, Edochie, otherwise known as ‘Igwe Ogadagidi 1 while celebrating his 70th birthday recently talked about belonging to a prodigy of longevity.

The actor who was celebrated on various social media, said on his birthday that he is “very grateful to God that he permitted me to live up to 70 years.”

“When I remember that many of my age mates have gone to the great beyond without attaining this age, I really feel grateful to God.

“I come from a family that enjoys longevity. My father was 96 years-old before he died. My father’s immediate sister also departed at 98 years. So, we are nonagenarians in a sense,” the veteran actor said.