FG Releases N620 Million To Help Fight Coronavirus

The Federal Government has released the sum of N620 million to help in the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria which was recorded on February 26.

Disclosing the information on Friday, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, stated that the fund was released based on emergency by President Buhari.

“The approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds to tackle COVID-19 was an emergency and the process of releasing the fund was also an emergency as it was an unexpected expenditure,” the statement read.

“However, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had released the first tranche of N364 million sometime ago and the process of releasing the second tranche has been concluded with the release of N620 million this morning, bringing total release to N984 million.

“Responding to a media enquiry yesterday, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, promised that the second tranche of the needed fund would be released today, which has been done, keeping to the promise.”