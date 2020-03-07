EFCC Nabs 42 Suspected “Yahoo Boy” In Ogun

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested no fewer than 42 youngsters alleged to be involved in internet-related fraud.

The suspects, whose ages range between 18 and 33 years, were arrested at different locations in Ilaro, Ogun State, following intelligence earlier received on their alleged illegal activities.

The suspects are: Peter Fasuhan, Kareem Oladimeji, Adeleke Sodiq, Akinlolu Quadri, Popoola Lukeman, Faniyi Jamiu, Joseph Elijah, Idowu Afolabi, Laleye Olaoluwa, Olabode Olasunkanmi, Shoyola Joseph, Baura David, Janta Oluwafolabomi, Akintunde Wariz, Olukotun Abiodun, Kazeem Popoola and Olaoye Akinyemi.

Others are: Adebanjo Olamide, Esiegbe Dare, Job Emmanuel, Idris Olarewaju, Bakare Sodiq, Popoola Waliu, Popoola Ibrahim, Balogun Tunde Daniel, Adegbite Richard, Owolabi Aderibigbe, Oniyide Benjamin, Sheye Oluwaseun, Enitan Babajide, Oguntayo Samud, Daramola Damilola, Adeniji Azeez, Shobola Adeolu, Odunbaku Tunde, Olamilekan Adedeji, Maja Toheeb, Giwa Olajide, Tolu Yusuf, Ashoregbabo Ayo and Adeosun Temitope.

Items recovered from them include eight exotic cars, mobile phones and laptops.

According to a source from the commission, the indicted among them will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.