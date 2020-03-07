Coronavirus: Togo Confirms First Case As Global Infections Exceed 100,000

The West African country of Togo has become the latest African country to confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

The Togolese government said the patient is a 42-year-old female resident of Lome, the country’s capital.

The statement said the woman had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March.

She is reportedly being treated in isolation and her condition is stable.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people across 91 countries in the world. The death toll has also exceeded 3,000.

The disease, which first broke out in China in December has made some progress as many patients have been discharged from treatment centres in Wuhan, the Chinese city with the first case of the virus.

However, many of the cases confirmed in China in the last 24 hours are people who arrived in the country from different parts of the world.

Nigeria currently has a single confirmed case of coronavirus. The patient is an Italian who flew into the country from Milan, which has the worst coronavirus record in Europe.

Cameroon confirmed its first case of the virus earlier on Friday while Egypt detected 12 new cases.