Coronavirus: Ogun State Says 39 Quarantined Persons Has No Symptoms

Ogun state commissioner for health, Tomi Coker, says the 39 persons on quarantine in the isolation facility in Ewekoro have not developed any symptom of coronavirus disease.

The persons were quarantined following their contact with the Italian patient who imported the virus into the country.

The patient is currently being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking while leading a team to the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Coker said the global emergency posed by coronavirus informed the need to sensitise religious leaders who would take the message to their various communities.

She called on religious leaders to join the government in enlightening the members of the public.

“We all know that coronavirus is a global emergency. The index case, a 44-year-old Italian national, who was transferred from Ogun State to the Bio-Security Laboratory is responding to treatment,” she said.

“Even the people who have been quarantined are not developing any symptoms. The need to keep spreading the message of personal hygiene at different levels is very important. Hence, we want to solicit your support in fighting this disease.”

Bola Olayinka, team lead, African Region, World Health Organisation, underscored the need for social distancing in the event of respiratory tract infection.

She urged that the habit of touching face and other parts of the body without washing hands should be discouraged.