Coronavirus: Health Minister Gives Update On Abuja Isolation Centre

The Federal Government, in its update on coronavirus, on Friday, said the Isolation Centre in Abuja will be ready in April, Concise News reports.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this while responding to the remarks of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on the poor state of the facility.

The Isolation Centre is located in Gwagwalada, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lawan, during his visit to the site on Wednesday, condemned what he saw and lamented that not a kobo of the N620 million earmarked to fight coronavirus had been released.

But the minister claimed that funds approved to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been disbursed.

Ehanire added that construction work was ongoing and the contractor had been asked to hasting work.

“They said it will be finished by next month. So they used the building which they wanted to use for intensive care. It has been furnished and prepared, staff have been trained and all protocols have been established,” he said.

“The Senate President went there when the finishing touches were being put and I think he expected that the bed was already made.

“Another team visited the next day, they saw that it was already completed and the chairman of the senate committee said there has been a lot of improvement.

“All monies approved got to NCDC, but had to go through a lot of process, but NCDC had made procurement on credit from its regular suppliers, they were given materials on credit, but many of them have been settled.”