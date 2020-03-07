The Federal Government on Friday revealed that a sum of six hundred and forty two million (N642,000,000) Naira was released released for a fight against coronavirus in the country.

This was revealed in a statement by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed,

According to the statement President Muhammadu Buhari approved a release of a fresh N620 million on emergency for the fight against the disease.

Recall that of 364 million Naira was initially released for same purpose, making it a sum of 984 million Naira

“The approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds to tackle COVID-19 was an emergency and the process of releasing the fund was also an emergency as it was an unexpected expenditure.

“However, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had released the first tranche of N364 million sometime ago and the process of releasing the second tranche has been concluded with the release of N620 million this morning, bringing total release to N984 million,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the government of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria, has said the Italian being treated for coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba, has suffered depression.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known during a press briefing on Friday.

Abayomi said the Italian, who had been at the centre for one week, was responding to treatment, but would only be released when he would no longer be a threat to the other members of society.

“The Italian has been with us for one week now; his clinical situation is quite stable, the symptoms are dramatically resolving; so, we are expectant that we will continue to make this kind of progress.