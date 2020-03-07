BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Considers Marrying Three Husbands

Although it is something weird in the African culture, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ifu Ennada has revealed that she is thinking of marrying three husbands.

Ennada made this known in a post on her social media page on Friday.

She wrote “I think I want to marry 3 husbands, the way it’s doing me now, just thinking out loud sha.”

Months ago, the reality star said she sees men as monster because she suffered a variety of abuse at the hands of the opposite sex.

She wrote, ” Do you know that sometimes I imagine myself having kids through a surrogate just so that I don’t disrupt my life and future with the problems that come with being in a relationship with a man?

“But can anyone really blame me? I grew to watching and hearing countless news of 72-year-old men raping 3yrs old girls and getting away with it. Sadly, this is still a norm in my country.

” I grew up in an environment where men beat their wives for no reason just to prove a point – I still can’t tell what the point is. I have suffered a variety of abuse in the hands of relatives, a former employer and even people I trusted.

“As a young child everywhere I looked, the society made it seem like only men had the power to make wealth and even the women didn’t help… So how can anyone even blame me for the way that I am?

“Growing up I felt men were monsters, it also didn’t help that the government was/is run by mostly men who have everything but good thoughts for Nigeria, so I was a very f*cked up kid even though I was/am a bright Star. I was a Rebel.

“I have been trying to make adjustments but I don’t think my redemption will happen in one day.