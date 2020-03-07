Assemblies Of God Church Sacks General Superintendent Over Alleged Adultery

The Assemblies of God Church Nigeria has announced the dismissal of its General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor, Concise News reports.

Okoroafor’s dismissal was announced during the church’s General Committee emergency sitting on Friday after the leadership of the church considered a report of his alleged immoral relationship with a U.S-based woman, Mrs. Maurrissal Nwosu.

The Panel which was headed by a former Lagos District Superintendent, Rev Isaac Mpamugo, was said to have established an immoral relationship between Okoroafor and Nwosu which it said was contrary to Biblical principles and the Constitution and Bye-Laws of Assemblies of God Nigeria.

The Executive Committee of the church has now ordered Okoroafor to hand over all Assemblies of God properties in his possession and Rev Ejikeme Ejim has now been appointed to take over as Acting General Superintendent.

However, a top member of the church who confirmed the development, claimed that Okoroafor was not given a fair hearing, Daily Post reported.

“Yes, our boss, the GS has been suspended, though he was not given a fair hearing, even the woman at the centre of it all was not invited. But he has accepted it, he has handed everything to God,” Daily Post quoted the source.