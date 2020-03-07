Artistes Should Swear An Oath Before Signing Record Deal – Dr Whyte

The CEO of Southnice Records, Ugbaja Emeka Augustine, also known as Dr Whyte, has revealed the best way to solve conflicts between music artistes and record labels over contracts.

According to Dr Whyte, artistes should be made to swear oaths which he believes is the only way they can honour contracts they signed.

“Obviously, a lot of people are scared to put money into record deals lately”, he said.

“because they have heard stories of how a lot of big investors splashed millions on several artistes and immediately they get a juicer offer from a bigger label; they dump that contract without serving the duration of the agreement.

To fix this issue, I think artistes should be made to swear an oath in a shrine that would have consequences of death penalty if they bridge any of the contract terms. In that way, a lot of people will be serious about having to stay with a label until the contract elapses no matter the outcome of their agreement. People especially Nigerians only fear contracts when it has consequences and swearing an oath will help instill a consciousness in the mind of these artistes especially the ambitious ones who believe they can flaunt a label after one year like the likes of Zlatan Ibile, Lil Kesh and the rests.”

Speaking on Burna Boy losing a Grammy Award to Angelique Kidjo, Dr Whyte stated that the award show is not for kids.

“It’s the Grammy awards, every artiste’s dream is to make music in order to be nominated for a Grammy award. The moment I saw the nomination list with Angelique Kidjo on it, I knew she was going to win that category. Mama Africa is the last of a kind. She is our ancestral living legend, so giving her the award over Burna Boy wasn’t a compensation but a merit for her years of labor and consistency in redefining and telling the African story in her native dialect. She deserved that Award over Burna Boy. Also I am proud of Burna Boy because it shows that there is hope for any young artiste out there doing music to get inspired that the world is finally paying attention to African music & Nigeria is the next big flame to sleep across the globe,” he said.