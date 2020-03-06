Wyclef: Fela Planted Afrobeats Seed Nobody Needs To Change

Haitian rapper, Wyclef Jean has acknowledged the impact of Fela Anikulapo Kuti in the afrobeats genre, saying the legendary singer laid strong legacy for others to follow.

Concise News learnt that Wyclef, said this while speaking during the first leg of the ‘Midem African Tour 2020’ which took place recently at the Freeme Space, Nike Art Gallery Road, Lekki, Lagos.

According to the international music act, Fela already laid a foundation which he believes rising and top stars should recreate.

“Fela Kuti has planted a seed and now that the flower has grown, nobody needs to change it. All you have to do is reinvent and recreate the Afrobeat sound.

He maintained that artistes need to sell themselves in the outer world by producing unique sounds.

“Artists need to prove their worth through unique sounds. They need to sell themselves because nobody will. African artists are the most viewed artists on YouTube, that should send a message to upcoming African artists.

“However, you have to acknowledge the preceding generation and not talk down on what they have done and their achievements. Both the old and new generations of musicians need to respect and give credence to their skill; the old generation respecting the new and vice versa.”