Transfer: Chelsea’s Giroud Makes Wish Known

World cup winner, Olivier Giroud has revealed that he wants to extend his deal at Chelsea after a “difficult” January with transfer rumours.

Concise News reports that Giroud seemed destined to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge to Inter Milan specifically. But the move did not happen, despite the Frenchman desiring it in order to make the list for Euro 2020.

Now, the 33-year-old claims he would like to renew his contract with Chelsea.

“Yes. Yes. Yeah, of course,” he told the London Evening Standard.

“There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two or three nice seasons in front of me.

“It’s not the time to talk about contracts and everything but I will take a decision when it comes.”

And after starting the last four games for Chelsea, Giroud revealed that Coach Frank Lampard convinced him to stay put beyond January.

“It was a tough month for me,” he added.

“I just spoke with the manager and I believed what he said, that I would get my chance and he has given me my chance. I have basically tried to give his confidence back on the pitch.

“The transfer window is behind me. I’m a Chelsea player, I’m happy here again and that’s the most important thing. Even if I don’t score, I try to help the team.”

Giroud and Chelsea host Everton on Sunday, hoping to strengthen their grip on a top-four finish.