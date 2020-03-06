Award-winning Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has revealed a move to change her personal information, Concise News reports.
Tiwa made the revelation on her social media handle, on the claims that she is becoming too accessible on the platforms.
Perhaps, the music star is fed up of certain information been circulated about her.
The “49: 99” crooner wrote “Def changing my personal info, I have become too accessible.”
My Biggest Failure – Tiwa Savage
Since the crash of her marriage, there have always been different rumours about Tiwa , but it appears she is regretting ever letting the public know too much about her.
In an interview with Elle South African Magazine, Tiwa said she regrets making her marital issues known to the public, while describing that as her biggest failure.
According to the mother of one, she chooses not to address anything again because it makes matters even worst.
The “49-99” crooner said: “My biggest failure was exposing my private life too much. “There will always be speculation, but by addressing it, you are adding more fuel to the fire. “I now choose not to address anything.”
