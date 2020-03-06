My Biggest Failure – Tiwa Savage

Since the crash of her marriage, there have always been different rumours about Tiwa , but it appears she is regretting ever letting the public know too much about her.

In an interview with Elle South African Magazine, Tiwa said she regrets making her marital issues known to the public, while describing that as her biggest failure.

According to the mother of one, she chooses not to address anything again because it makes matters even worst.

The “49-99” crooner said: “My biggest failure was exposing my private life too much. “There will always be speculation, but by addressing it, you are adding more fuel to the fire. “I now choose not to address anything.”