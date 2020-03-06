Three Suspected Coronavirus Patients Undergo Tests In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said that three persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been identified and are being tested in the Lagos isolation centre.
State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday evening.
He said one of those involved is a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago, a second entered the country from the United Kingdom and a third from China.
He wrote: “Breaking! #COVID19Lagos We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are been expected.”
According to him, y=the results are not yet out.
