Special Advance Week 35 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

By - 10 mins on March 06, 2020
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane wheels away after his goal at Norwich (Photo Courtesy: Liverpool website)

This is the special advance week 35 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games played across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News allows you to follow all UK’s football tournament standings by pool result for week 35 2020.

Week 35 2020 Coupon Pool Information

Sunday games: 3, 6, 15 and 48

EKO: 5, 13 and 42

LKO: 2

Panel: None

Void: 17

Saturday match: None

Week 35 2020 Pool Fixtures, Games

This, below, are the vital week 35 UK football coupon pool information to enable to forecast for your sure draws, results:

WEEK 35 – UK 2019/2020, 07-Mar-2020

# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Arsenal West Ham
2 Burnley Tottenham LKO
3 Chelsea Everton Sunday
4 Crystal P. Watford
5 Liverpool Bournemouth EKO
6 Man Utd. Man City Sunday
7 Sheff Utd. Norwich
8 Southampton Newcastle
9 Wolves Brighton
10 Barnsley Cardiff
11 Birmingham Reading
12 Brentford Sheff Wed.
13 Bristol C. Fulham EKO
14 Charlton Middlesboro
15 Derby Blackburn Sunday
16 Leeds Huddersfield
17 Nott’m For. Millwall Void
18 Preston Q.P.R.
19 Stoke Hull
20 Swansea West Brom
21 Wigan Luton
22 Accrington Tranmere
23 Wimbledon Bolton
24 Fleetwood Blackpool
25 Ipswich Coventry
26 Lincoln Burton A.
27 Milton K.D. Doncaster
28 Peterboro Portsmouth
29 Rochdale Rotherham
30 Shrewsbury Oxford Utd.
31 Southend Bristol R.
32 Sunderland Gillingham
33 Carlisle Colchester
34 Cheltenham Port Vale
35 Crawley Oldham
36 Crewe Stevenage
37 Leyton O. Cambridge U.
38 Newport Co. Morecambe
39 Northampton Mansfield
40 Plymouth Macclesfield
41 Salford C. Bradford C.
42 Scunthorpe Grimsby EKO
43 Swindon Forest G.
44 Aberdeen Hibernian
45 Celtic St Mirren
46 Hamilton Kilmarnock
47 Hearts Motherwell
48 Ross County Rangers Sunday
49 St Johnstone Livingston

