Special Advance Week 35 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

Week 35 2020 Coupon Pool Information
Sunday games: 3, 6, 15 and 48
EKO: 5, 13 and 42
LKO: 2
Panel: None
Void: 17
Saturday match: None
Week 35 2020 Pool Fixtures, Games
This, below, are the vital week 35 UK football coupon pool information to enable to forecast for your sure draws, results:
WEEK 35 – UK 2019/2020, 07-Mar-2020
|#
|Past Coupon Results
|Result
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|West Ham
|2
|Burnley
|Tottenham
|LKO
|3
|Chelsea
|Everton
|Sunday
|4
|Crystal P.
|Watford
|5
|Liverpool
|Bournemouth
|EKO
|6
|Man Utd.
|Man City
|Sunday
|7
|Sheff Utd.
|Norwich
|8
|Southampton
|Newcastle
|9
|Wolves
|Brighton
|10
|Barnsley
|Cardiff
|11
|Birmingham
|Reading
|12
|Brentford
|Sheff Wed.
|13
|Bristol C.
|Fulham
|EKO
|14
|Charlton
|Middlesboro
|15
|Derby
|Blackburn
|Sunday
|16
|Leeds
|Huddersfield
|17
|Nott’m For.
|Millwall
|Void
|18
|Preston
|Q.P.R.
|19
|Stoke
|Hull
|20
|Swansea
|West Brom
|21
|Wigan
|Luton
|22
|Accrington
|Tranmere
|23
|Wimbledon
|Bolton
|24
|Fleetwood
|Blackpool
|25
|Ipswich
|Coventry
|26
|Lincoln
|Burton A.
|27
|Milton K.D.
|Doncaster
|28
|Peterboro
|Portsmouth
|29
|Rochdale
|Rotherham
|30
|Shrewsbury
|Oxford Utd.
|31
|Southend
|Bristol R.
|32
|Sunderland
|Gillingham
|33
|Carlisle
|Colchester
|34
|Cheltenham
|Port Vale
|35
|Crawley
|Oldham
|36
|Crewe
|Stevenage
|37
|Leyton O.
|Cambridge U.
|38
|Newport Co.
|Morecambe
|39
|Northampton
|Mansfield
|40
|Plymouth
|Macclesfield
|41
|Salford C.
|Bradford C.
|42
|Scunthorpe
|Grimsby
|EKO
|43
|Swindon
|Forest G.
|44
|Aberdeen
|Hibernian
|45
|Celtic
|St Mirren
|46
|Hamilton
|Kilmarnock
|47
|Hearts
|Motherwell
|48
|Ross County
|Rangers
|Sunday
|49
|St Johnstone
|Livingston
