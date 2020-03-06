Reason UNILAG Suspended Convocation Revealed

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has suspended its 51st convocation scheduled to start on March 9.

Concise News understands that the institution suspended the convocation four days after it announced a four-day programme to mark the event.

A circular on the institution’s website signed by the institution’s Registrar, Oladejo Azeez, who announced the cancellation, and gave no reason.

But a leaked memo to the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Ochono, noted that the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the varsity’s Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin, had informed the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu in a letter dated March 2, that the programme was not approved by his board.

The letter titled: “Re: Invitation to the 2019 Convocation Ceremony of the University of Lagos” reads:

“The attention of the honourable minister has been drawn to the attached copy of letter dated 2nd of March 2020 from the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. B.O. Babalakin to the effect that the 2019 convocation ceremonies were not approved by the Governing Council in line with the laws of the University.

“I am to, therefore, request that you kindly advise the Vice-Chancellor to suspend the convocation and ensure full compliance with due process.”