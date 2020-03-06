The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senators for approving President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a fresh $22.7 billion loan.

Concise News understands that the application of the loan, which was approved on Thursday, had been condemned by many Nigerians.

And the PDP said that by approving more financial burden on the nation, the APC senators had further shown that their party did not have the interest of Nigerians at heart.

In a statement issued by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said that it was distressing that the APC senators approved the loan.

“The fact that the $22.7 billion loan request brimmed with unexplained, obscure, over-bloated and questionable subheads, such as the scandalous $500 million dollars (N180 billion) smuggled in under the guise of upgrading the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), shows that the APC and a cabal in the Presidency are in a huge financial racket, for which they are ready to plunge Nigerians into more suffering,” the statement read.

“In approving the loan, even after it was clear that Nigerians are averse to it, the APC senators have confirmed that they are in league with other APC leaders to fleece our nation and bring more hardship to Nigerians.”

The party noted as disheartening that under the Buhari Presidency the nation’s foreign debt had continued to accumulate with nothing to show other than excruciating unemployment rate, decayed infrastructure, a worsening governance system, escalated insecurity and unprecedented poverty.