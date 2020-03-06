Nollywood actress Oge Okoye has advised her followers to keep certain things about them private.
According to the actress, it is better to keep a private life so that one alone can bear the losses.
“Date,In private. Love,In private Engage,In private Be happy,In private Live,In private. That way,You Can Take your losses,In private Maintain,In private Rebuild yourself,In private,” she wrote.
Date,In private Love,In private Engage,In private Be happy,In private Live,In private That way,You Can Take your losses,In private Maintain,In private Rebuild yourself,In private.
In another news, her colleague Doris Ogala recently accused Oge and Uche Elendu of sleeping with married men, sharing screenshots of her claims.
Ogala shared a photo of Elendu and Okoye, asking her followers to be careful of them.
According to the actress, her colleagues ‘specialise’ in sleeping around with people’s husbands and claim to be their best friends.
“This is 4 Uche E***DU and Oge Ok*ye and co….Those who specialize in fuc*king people’s husbands …still claim to be your bestie and friend….Pls ooooo stay far far away…..If u are friends with them..take off . Part 1 I’ll menti,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, neither Okoye or Elendu has come out to debunk the claims.on names 1 by 1…no time.”
