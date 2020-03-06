Home » Oge Okoye Dishes Advice On Privacy

By - 28 mins on March 06, 2020
Oge Okoye

Oge’s birthday shoot. Source: Instagram

Nollywood  screen goddess Oge Okoye has advised her followers on the need to keep certain things about them on a private level.

According to the actress, it is better to keep a private life so that one alone can bear the losses, if peradventure it happens.

“Date,In private. Love,In private Engage,In private Be happy,In private Live,In private. That way,You Can Take your losses,In private Maintain,In private Rebuild yourself,In private.”

In another news, her colleague Doris Ogala recently accused she and Uche Elendu of sleeping with married men, while sharing screenshots of her claims.

Ogala shared a photo of Elendu and Okoye, asking her followers to be careful of them.

According to the actress, her colleagues ‘specialise’ in sleeping around with people’s husbands and claim to be their best friends.

“This is 4 Uche E***DU and Oge Ok*ye and co….Those who specialize in fuc*king people’s husbands …still claim to be your bestie and friend….Pls ooooo stay far far away…..If u are friends with them..take off . Part 1 I’ll menti

Meanwhile, neither Okoye or Elendu has come out to debunk the claims.on names 1 by 1…no time.”

