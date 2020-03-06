Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, March 6th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, March 6th, 2020.

The Lagos State Government has said that three persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been identified and are being tested in the Lagos isolation centre. State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday evening.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. As at the time of publishing this report, details of the meeting are still sketchy. President Buhari’s aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad took to Twitter to share photos from the event.

Governors of the South-South states have announced their plan to establish a regional security outfit that will tackle the security challenges in the region. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State made the announcement after the meeting of the governors on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, Thursday set aside the ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. Concise News reports that the presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa, ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for the former Edo state governor to resume in his Abuja office.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed that a serving minister and some governors are responsible for his suspension as the party’s leader. Oshiomhole made this known while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Thursday.

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow $22.7 billion externally, Concise News reports. The upper legislative chamber okayed the request on Thursday amid objections from some senators.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that a total of 18 suspected cases of coronavirus have been identified so far in the country. The health agency disclosed this in its fifth national situation report on the virus, following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria on Thursday last week.

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has ordered the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear before it on Monday over the alleged sale of government lands. The anti-graft agency said this in a statement on Thursday as the Kano Emirate requested for another day for the monarch to appear before the body.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the acting President of the Court of Appeal. According to a statement on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the appointment takes effect from Friday.

Odion Ighalo scored a brace as Manchester United defeated Derby 3-0 win to ruin Wayne Rooney’s hopes of leading Derby to an FA Cup fifth round on Thursday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were always in control at Pride Park and Luke Shaw opened the scoring before Ighalo took over to dash Rooney’s bid to knock out his former club.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.