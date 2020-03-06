NCDC Identifies 18 Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus So Far

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that a total of 18 suspected cases of coronavirus have been identified so far in the country.

The health agency disclosed this in its fifth national situation report on the virus, following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria on Thursday last week.

According to the report, there is no new confirmed case of the virus in Nigeria while the 18 identified is the latest figure as of March 4, 2020.

The suspected cases were identified across three states of Lagos, Ogun, and Kano, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of all the identified cases, the NCDC stressed that the index case announced on February 27 has remained the only confirmed case in the country.

It added that out of the 148 passengers on the manifest of the index case flight, 78 have been interviewed while no new contacts have been reported in Lagos and Ogun States.

“The confirmed case is clinically and psychologically stable at the designated treatment facility for COVID-19 at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level Three, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the report said.