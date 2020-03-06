N-Power February Stipend: ‘God’s Watching You’, Beneficiaries Tell Minister

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD), Sadiya Farouq to settle their February stipend as soon as possible, Concise News reports.

The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an idea the N-Power scheme is one of its elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019.

Afolabi Imoukhuede, the man who leads the Job Creation component, N-Power of the NSIP, had in a Live Facebook Chat on Wednesday assured beneficiaries that they will get paid their February stipend of N30, 000 “before the end of this week”.

But this online news medium observed that as at the time of publishing this report, close to 500, 000 graduate beneficiaries currently enrolled under the scheme are yet to be paid.

This situation has left many of the beneficiaries unhappy.

See some reactions below:

Hajiya gaskiya we are tired of seeing Ur posts with big dignitaries always. Please kindly pay Npower volunteers their little stipends — MUSTAPHA sabitu (@m_sabitoo) March 6, 2020

U hold Npower Beneficiaries Money for making interest. Fear Allah, Allah is watching u. — Abdurrahman M Nomi (@Shankai_1) March 5, 2020