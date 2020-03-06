Most People Don’t Know What They Want- Moyo Lawal

Even though many have certain qualities which they look out for in their partners, Curvy Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal says she obeserved that many do not know the actual thing they want.
Lawal said this in an Instagram post where she shared a raunchy photo of hers, partly unclad.
According to her, many have jumped into marriage by following the crowd and refusing to highlight what they want in their partners.
Perhaps, the actress is sylishly throwing some shades at someone.
She wrote “As for me…. Happily married to My Amazing husband who is not “controlled by what will people say ” and understands that in this life, they are actually a few people who don’t want the same thing, majority wants …. …… …… #ML … P. S I have noticed that most people don’t even know what they want, they just follow the crowd .. Goodnight ”
