Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Friday, March 6th, 2020, on Concise News.

Three Suspected Coronavirus Patients Undergo Tests In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said that three persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been identified and are being tested in the Lagos isolation centre.

State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday evening.

He said one of those involved is a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago, a second entered the country from the United Kingdom and a third from China.

How Coronavirus Almost Ruined My Birthday – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who marked his 83rd birthday on Thursday, has disclosed that coronavirus forced him to make adjustment to an elaborate programme earlier planned to mark the day.

Obasanjo, speaking at a symposium organised to celebrate his birthday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, said the birthday ceremony was originally scheduled to hold between Tuesday and Friday, adding that the programmes for Tuesday and Wednesday were put off because some of the participants could not attend because of the coronavirus.

Nigeria Orders Airlines To Issue Health Forms To Passengers

All airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria have been directed to issue health declaration forms to their passengers and crew members before arriving in the country due to the coronavirus.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) gave the directive on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Sam Adurogboye.

“In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is a need to do so,” Adurogboye said.

NCDC Identifies 18 Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus So Far

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that a total of 18 suspected cases of coronavirus have been identified so far in the country.

The health agency disclosed this in its fifth national situation report on the virus, following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria on Thursday last week.

According to the report, there is no new confirmed case of the virus in Nigeria while the 18 identified is the latest figure as of March 4, 2020.

Champions League Coach Speaks On Playing UCL Match Behind Closed Doors

Olympique Lyon boss, Rudi Garcia has admitted that he does not know if the return leg against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) will “be played behind closed doors or outside of Italy”.

The return leg last-16 match of the Champions League has been affected by the recent coronavirus fears in Italy and different suggestions, including bringing the match outside of the country.

The Lyon coach conceded that he does not have any new information regarding the situation and wanted to focus on Sunday’s match in Ligue 1.

Playing Games Behind Closed Doors Right Thing To Do – Inter President

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang says “closing doors but continuing matches is the right thing to do.”

A decision was finally announced by the Government yesterday that sporting events will be played behind closed doors until April 3, as the positive cases in Italy went above 3,000, including 107 deaths.

“Closing doors but continuing matches is the right thing to do,” Zhang told BBC Sport.

Facebook Contractor In Seattle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Facebook on Thursday confirmed that a contractor at a Seattle office had been diagnosed with coronavirus and the social media giant said it would close that location until March 9.

“A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Facebook said it has notified employees, adding that workers in all Seattle locations were being encouraged to work from home until the end of the month.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.