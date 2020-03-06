Juventus vs Inter: Date Confirmed For Derby d’Italia After Coronavirus Disrupts Initial Schedule

Juventus vs Inter will now be played on Sunday, 8th of March. 2020, as the Serie A Week 26 fixtures are officially shuffled along to replace the Week 27 games.

Concise News reports that the decision had been in the air for several days due to the postponements over the coronavirus outbreak.

A new Government decree ruled on Wednesday that all games would be played behind closed doors until at least April 3.

The Lega Serie A then had to decide whether to continue with the regular fixture list, which would have Week 27 played on March 7 and 8, or resume from where they left off and move the Week 26 postponed matches to this weekend.

Finally, a decision was formally announced on Thursday afternoon, with all the remaining Week 26 games played behind closed doors on Sunday, March 8 and Sassuolo-Brescia on Monday, March 9.

Italy reported 41 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 148, the second-highest outside of China, where just over 3,000 people have died since the outbreak began in December.

The virus has reached all 22 regions of Italy and prompted the country to take unprecedented measures, including suspending all schools and universities and unveiling an $8.4-billion rescue plan.