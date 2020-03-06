‘I’m At Barcelona To Play For Years’, Braithwaite Declares

Danish forward, Martin Braithwaite has said that he is not seeing himself as a short-term player, rather, he sees a future for himself at Barcelona.

Concise News reports that Barcelona bought Braithwaite from Leganes for €18 million (£15m/$19m) on February 20 as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is set to miss out on the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

The former Middlesbrough man revealed his pregnant wife did not find out about his big move from him.

“I never had a direct call making sure that it was happening,” Braithwaite said to a collection of Catalan media.

“But I had a clear message that Barcelona were very interested in me.

“I was very happy, but I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t want to show my emotions too much because I wasn’t sure.

“My wife didn’t find out through me, and I didn’t want to tell her.

“But I had to take her and say, ‘look, I have to talk to you, but I’m sure you’ll have read it in the press.’

“All of my family asked the same thing. They wanted to know why I didn’t tell them.”

Braithwaite, 28, is now fulfilling a dream by playing and training alongside a player widely considered the best-ever, Lionel Messi. He is pleased.

“Training with Messi is amazing,” the forward added.

“He’s a great guy.

“He’s always willing to help the other players.”

The Esbjerg-born frontman was acquired as a temporary fix to a short-term problem, but he is not planning on leaving this summer.

“I’m here to play for a number of years,” he stated.

“I’ve only heard good things.

“If you think I’m only here for a few months, then you’ll be surprised when you see me playing in the Champions League for Barcelona next season.”