I Was Humiliated For Leaving My Billionaire Husband- Dabota Lawson

Former beauty queen and entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson has recalled her tough times and how people mocked her for leaving her billionaire husband with nothing to show for it.

Speaking on how she grew her business from small in an Instagram post on Friday, Lawson said her experience has taught how that tough times don’t last.

“5 years ago this was all I had as a business . This little spot under/near the stair case of a mall that so many people used to mock me because to them i just left a billionaire and had nothing to show for it 😂😂 How time flies. Such a humbling period in my life. A real down time . I don’t need to go into details of where I am today so I don’t get carried away and maybe seem boastful ( you already know 😝) . A reminder that no matter how tough it gets , it can get better . Cheers to getting better and doing better. Lots of love to those who have constantly stood by me . God bless you .”

Last year, the former beauty queen acquired a multi-million naira house in Richmond Gate Estate Phase 1 to celebrate her birthday in a special way.

She took to her social media page to share the video of her new home and she said she is thankful to God for giving her the grace to build her own house.

Lawson wrote, “Proud of me, super thankful for God’s grace and blessings; most importantly, I am super excited for the grace to have been able to build my own home for me and my princess.”