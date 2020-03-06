Award-winning singer and DMW boss Davido has for some time been under scrutiny on social media over excess display of wealth, but he has said he does that to inspire people.

Concise News reports that Davido came under criticism over the last weekend, after he displayed his father’s newly acquired private jet.

“Congrats Daddy on your (our) new baby,” he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, the 27-year-old singer said the display was not to make people feel oppressed, but to motivate them.

“We’re not here to rub it (wealth) in anybody’s face, we’re here to show motivation, to inspire others” he said.

“Many kids write to me and tell me that I’m the reason they want to finish school and projects and become successful.”

“In America, there are people who think we live in huts, sometimes I feel like I want to show them…We’re living the fire, we’re going crazy, you feel me?” he said.

“It has nothing to do with showing off or trying to oppress anybody. They oppress us enough.”