How My Father Reacted After Seeing My Tattoos- Davido

Singer and DMW boss Davido has revealed that his billionaire father Adedeji Adeleke was shocked to see tattoos on his body.

Davido made the revelation during a recent interview.

The singer said he had hidden the tattoos from his family for quite sometime, but he slept off shirtless in the sitting room when his father came home and saw it.

“After hiding my first set of tattoos from my family dad found out when I came home one day, I was seating in the parlour and I slept off with my shirt off, all of a sudden someone tapped me, it was my dad, he asked what is this, what is this on your hands?” .

On seeing him, Davido said his father questioned him “Are you going to draw More tattoos? Like draw on your face and other parts of the body?”

The “1 Milli” crooner said he had responded by saying “No no I can’t, I will even try to cover this one’s up, I’m going to wear agbada to cover it”.

Meanwhile, Davido also said he shows off his father’s wealth, so as to motivate and inspire people.

This is coming days after he took to Instagram to show his father’s newly acquired private jet.