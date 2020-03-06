How Coronavirus Almost Ruined My Birthday – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who marked his 83rd birthday on Thursday, has disclosed that coronavirus forced him to make adjustment to an elaborate programme earlier planned to mark the day.

Obasanjo, speaking at a symposium organised to celebrate his birthday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, said the birthday ceremony was originally scheduled to hold between Tuesday and Friday, adding that the programmes for Tuesday and Wednesday were put off because some of the participants could not attend because of the coronavirus.

As of March 5, 2020, more than 98,000 cases have been confirmed, of which 7,100 were classified as serious. 89 countries and territories have been affected, with major outbreaks in Central China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran. More than 3,350 people have died: just over 3,000 in mainland China and more than 350 in other countries. More than 53,000 people have recovered.