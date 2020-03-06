Ganduje Orders Sanusi To Re-post Kingmakers As District Heads

The Kano State Government has directed the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ii, to immediately initiate a process of assigning the four Kano Kingmakers as District Heads of Local Governments under the jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate Council.

According to letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Alhaji dated March 2, 2020, the affected Kingmakers are Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani Ibrahim Chigari, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim and Alhaji Abubakar Bello Tuta.

The letter entitled, “Assigning The Former Kano Kingmakers To Relevant Local Government Councils Under The Jurisdiction Of Kano Emirate,” addressed to Emir Sanusi, urged him to comply with the directive.

The letter reads: “Following the creation of four additional Emirates in the state and due to certain developments, the former Kano kingmakers are now under the domain of Kano Emirate.

“In this vein, I wish to respectively request, His Highness to initiate the process of assigning the four kingmakers as District Heads within the Local Governments under the jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate.

“As usual and in keeping with established procedure, His Highness is kindly required to implement the posting of the kingmakers to the relevant Local Government Areas, after due approval of His Excellency, the Governor.

“While praying for Allah Sudhanahu—Wata’ala’s guidance, please accept the assurance of my esteemed regards.”