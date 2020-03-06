EPL: Man Utd Coach Lauds ‘Winner’ Bruno Fernandes

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Bruno Fernandes’ leadership qualities.
Concise News reports that the Portuguese, 25, joined the British giants on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Sporting Lisbon in the last winter transfer for 55m euros (£47m) but add-ons could increase the overall cost to 80m euros (£67.7m).
And he has not disappointed with impressive displays so far, plus three goals already from his position.
“I like to see that in a player, he doesn’t change coming into a new team. He’s the same as he was at Sporting,” Solskjaer said.
“That’s a boy with confidence, with quality, good form and that’s his personality. Everyone should be themselves.
“He’s come in as a leader and he’s shown he’s a leader. He’s a winner. He doesn’t take 99 percent as good enough.”
On the trio of captain Harry Maguire, winger Daniel James, and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Norwegian is hopeful they will be ready for the Manchester derby.
“I hope [they will be fit] but none of them have been training yet since the last game. We’ve got to look at them on Saturday because Friday is a recovery day,” Solskjaer explained.
On Maguire, he added: “It’s touch and go because he rolled and twisted his ankle. Hopefully, he’ll recover quickly. I hope he’ll be fit, yeah.”
United host Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.