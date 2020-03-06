EPL: Lampard Eulogises Everton’s Ancelotti As Italian Manager Returns To Chelsea

Chelsea Head Coach, Frank Lampard has nothing but praise for his former boss, Carlo Ancelotti as the London club welcomes Everton to Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League (EPL) this weekend.

Concise News reports that the Blues host the Merseysiders on Sunday, hoping to strengthen their grip on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Ancelotti won a league and FA Cup double in his first season as Chelsea boss in 2009-10 but was sacked at the end of the following campaign despite a second-place league finish.

Asked about the reception Ancelotti is likely to receive on Sunday, Lampard said, as per Sky Sports: “A very good one. [He was] very well-respected in-house and I think the fans respect his period at the club.

“He was a gentleman, a fantastic manger. I loved working with him personally and I think he’ll get a great reception.

“He’s a great man-manager, he was really great on a personal level. He was great at striking relationships with players, he was very good tactically and had a really calm manner.

“He was just someone I personally enjoyed working with. I think we had a very successful first year winning the double. I kept in touch with him and again I have huge respect for him.”

Asked if he was surprised Ancelotti was dismissed a year after winning the double, Lampard replied: “I’m not surprised. This is football and these things happen all over the world in elite football, so no.”