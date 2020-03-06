EPL Coach Fined For Referee Row

In the English Premier League (EPL), Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti has been fined £8,000 for confronting the referee following a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend.

Concise News reports that the experienced Italian trainer, who started the season at Napoli of Italy before being sacked in December, avoided a touchline ban by accepting the FA charge of improper conduct.

At full time, he was given a red card during Sunday’s draw at home with United, furious that a late Everton goal was disallowed using Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The ex-Real Madrid boss was asked three times to leave the field and kept refusing, insisting he wanted an explanation from referee Chris Kavanagh.

However, he did not swear or show a lack of respect towards the referee.

“Carlo Ancelotti has been fined £8,000 for a breach of FA Rule E3 during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020,” read a statement from the FA.

“The Everton FC manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the fixture amounted to improper conduct and also accepted the standard penalty.”

Premier League ditches pre-match fair-play handshakes

In related news, the Premier League has announced that the pre-match handshakes between both teams and officials will not take place until further notice because of fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The measure comes the day after the government asked the league “to step up its contingency planning”.

The teams will still line up as usual but the home team will walk past the away side without shaking hands.