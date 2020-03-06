Derby vs Man Utd: Ighalo’s FA Cup Display Prompts Fans’ Comparison With Arsenal’s Lacazette

After his impressive outing against Derby County in the FA Cup on Thursday, football fans on social media are analysing the goalscoring prowess of Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo and Arsenal’s No.9, Alexandre Lacazette.
Concise News reports that the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua loanee got two goals to his name at the Pride Park Stadium in the domestic cup match to propel United to a three-nil victory, and contribute to their progress to the quarter-finals of the highly-regarded competition.
The implication of this is that Ighalo, 30 has scored more goals in 2020 than Liverpool forward, Roberto Firmino and Lacazette.
Check out some comments below:
Ighalo is a good player, but I’ll start rating him ahead of Lacazette when he starts scoring against big teams 😏 #Lacazette
— Lanruzeh (@stevekaylanre) March 6, 2020
What’s the point of comparing Ighalo with lacazette? They’re both fine players. Because one has a goal ahead of the other don’t mean shit, as far as I’m concerned.
Some football fans are just terrible
— Caesar🌠 (@caesar_quotes) March 6, 2020
If you’re a Nigerian and you said this thing, I’d forgive you.
Comparing Ighalo to Lacazette because he scores when playing with Baby teams?
Let Lacazette regain his form. I’d ask you again.
I give your Ighalo 6 months.
He’s not tasted EPL yet. https://t.co/78R6xG5mph
— Future Pepsi Ambassador (@Obong_Hanson) March 6, 2020
Ighalo is clear of 2 things
Coronavirus
Lacazette
— Ché (@UtdChe) March 6, 2020
Ighalo is a better striker than Lacazette.
— Ovie (@OvieO) March 5, 2020
