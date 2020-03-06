Home » Derby vs Man Utd: Ighalo’s FA Cup Display Prompts Fans’ Comparison With Arsenal’s Lacazette

By - 10 mins on March 06, 2020
Ighalo now has three goals for Manchester United/File Photo

After his impressive outing against Derby County in the FA Cup on Thursday, football fans on social media are analysing the goalscoring prowess of Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo and Arsenal’s No.9, Alexandre Lacazette.

Concise News reports that the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua loanee got two goals to his name at the Pride Park Stadium in the domestic cup match to propel United to a three-nil victory, and contribute to their progress to the quarter-finals of the highly-regarded competition.

The implication of this is that Ighalo, 30 has scored more goals in 2020 than Liverpool forward, Roberto Firmino and Lacazette.

Check out some comments below:

