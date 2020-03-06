Court Stops Kano Agency From Investigating Emir Sanusi

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday has restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating Emir Muhammad Sanusi II over alleged land deals.

The presiding Judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, who granted an interim injunction order directing parties to maintain status-quo pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit brought before him by the Plaintiff, Emir Muhammad Sanusi.

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Chairman of the Anti Corruption Commission Muhyi Magaji, Attorney General Ibrahim Mukhtar and Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje were joined in the suit as Defendant.

Counsel for the Emir Nuraini Jimoh moved for the experte order motion which the court granted asking parties to maintain status.

The court then fixed March 18 for hearing on the matter.

The commission had extended an invitation to the emir to appear on Monday, March 9 in respect of alleged land deals.

The anti-graft agency said this in a statement on Thursday as the Kano Emirate requested for another day for the monarch to appear before the body.

Emir Sanusi was supposed to appear before the agency on Thursday to answer questions on alleged illegal sales of government properties.

According to the Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Muhuyi Rimingado, the investigations are not related to any other probe of the Emir.

Rimingado, however, explained that the new probe had nothing to do with the previous one, adding that the agency is empowered to open a fresh investigation into anybody found wanting.

According to him, Sanusi allegedly ordered the illegal sale of several hectares of land and that “proceeds of the sales remitted to the emirate council bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness”.