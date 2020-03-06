Togo has on Friday confirmed its first case of Coronavirus after a woman returned from Benin, Germany, France and Turkey, Concise News understands.

According to AFP, he 42-year old was on “isolation in a treatment centre for infectious diseases” after testing positive on Thursday.

The presidency said the patient, who lives in the capital, Lome, with her family, had visited those countries before returning to Togo via the land border with Benin.

“From February 22 to March 2, 2020 she visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey before returning to Togo via the land border with Benin.”

“It said all people, who had contact with the patient in the country “have been identified and put in quarantine”.

Meanwhile, nearly 300 million students worldwide have been forced to stay at home due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

This platform understands that 13 countries have shut schools nationwide.

This, according to UNESCO, has impacted almost 300 million children and youth who would normally attend pre-primary to upper-secondary classes.

It was also learned that nine other countries have implemented localised school closures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

“While temporary school closures as a result of health and other crises are not new unfortunately, the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said Thursday.