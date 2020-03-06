Coronavirus: Health Minister Provides Fresh Update On Three Suspected Cases

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Friday confirmed that two out of the three recent suspected cases of coronavirus in Lagos are negative.

Concise News reports that the remaining result, according to the minister, was still being awaited.

Commissioner for health in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, Professor Akin Abayomi, had, on Thursday, disclosed that three cases were being tested in the Lagos isolation centre.

It was learned that one of the cases involved a Nigerian who returned from France four days ago.

The others entered Nigeria from the United Kingdom and China.

Updating journalists on the recent development of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, Dr Ehanire, said that the results take some time to come out.

“As of the three cases, one of them, we are expecting the result; it takes some hours for the results to come out,” he said.

He also said, “We must go away from the idea of focusing on Chinese or any particular nationality because a case that entered Nigeria, which is the index case is not Chinese.

“If we are profiling and focusing on the wrong areas, we risk losing the right thinking.”

The minister also said that federal government agencies had already strengthened the screening of every passenger using the country’s entry-point.