Coronavirus Chases 300 Million Children Out Of School

Nearly 300 million students worldwide have been forced to stay at home due the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Concise News understands that 13 countries have shut schools nationwide.

This, according to UNESCO, has impacted almost 300 million children and youth who would normally attend pre-primary to upper-secondary classes.

It was also learned that nine other countries have implemented localised school closures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

“While temporary school closures as a result of health and other crises are not new unfortunately, the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said Thursday.

“We are working with countries to assure the continuity of learning for all, especially disadvantaged children and youth who tend to be the hardest hit by school closures.”

UNESCO promised to provide quick support to countries, including solutions for inclusive distance learning.

Nigeria Orders Airlines To Issue Health Forms To Passengers

Meanwhile, all airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria have been directed to issue health declaration forms to their passengers and crew members before arriving in the country due to the coronavirus.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) gave the directive on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Sam Adurogboye.

“In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is a need to do so,” Adurogboye said.

The country’s Federal Ministry of Health had, last Thursday, confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case was an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and recently returned from Milan, Italy.

“The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” the minister had said.