Coronavirus: All Three Suspected Cases In Lagos Test Negative

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says the three suspected cases of coronavirus reported in the state have tested negative.
Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known on Friday, hours after Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had confirmed that two out of the three suspected cases had turned out negative.
“All the three #COVID19 suspected cases; travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected yesterday for analysis have tested negative and they have been discharged,” Abayomi said in a tweet Friday evening.
It was learned that one of the cases involved a Nigerian who returned from France four days ago, while the others entered Nigeria from the United Kingdom and China.
