Can We Fall In Love With Two People? Toke Makinwa Asks

Controversial on-air personality Toke Makinwa is wondering if people are really meant to be with just a partner, Concise News reports.

It appears Makinwa has so much debated the topic in her mind before posing it in form of a question to her followers on Instagram.

“Soooo can you fall in love with two people? Are we really meant to be with just one person? Is it possible for your heart to have 2 soul mates?” she tweeted.

This is coming days after she advised herself and fellow single ladies to go out severally, so as to meet the kind of man they desire.

According to the 35-year-old, many lament over their single status but are not ready to take themselves out on dates, visit the

cinema or go dancing.

She said “This video is to shade myself and anyone on this table. I’m just going to say it as it is. Husband is not going to y

inside the roof to nd you. Dates are not going to come knocking on our doors.

“You know we keep saying, how am I going to meet people including myself ill be forced to say ‘oh I don’t meet anyone that

because I’m single’ that’s not to say that I may really searching but a girl can go to a date, go to the cinema, go dancing, meet

someone that she likes.

“We are always saying we don’t meet people but we don’t go out, myself included on this table. When a guy says ‘what are you

doing later?’ I nd like ten reasons not to go out… let’s change for the better, how are we going to meet people, this is 2020,” she

said