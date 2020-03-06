Calvert-Lewin Signs New Everton Contract Until 2025

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been rewarded for his fine run of form after signing a new five-year contract on Friday until June 2025.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old has been in an especially rich vein of form since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager in December.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined from Sheffield United in 2016, has netted eight times under the Italian, helping Everton climb into contention to qualify for Europe.

“This is a very proud day. It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch,” Calvert-Lewin told Everton’s website.

“The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there.

“And with a man like Carlo (Ancelotti) leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process.

“We want to be in Europe and competing in the top competitions. It would mean that bit more to win trophies here because of the journey I have been on with Everton and Evertonians.”

Italian Ancelotti said Calvert-Lewin can become one of the best strikers in Europe after scoring twice against Newcastle earlier this season and in January backed the striker to earn his first England call-up for friendlies later this month.

Calvert-Lewin is uncapped at senior level but scored the only goal in the final when England won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017.

His goals have helped Everton climb from 15th when Ancelotti was first appointed to their current position of 11th, five points off fifth.

“Personally, I want to get to that next level.”